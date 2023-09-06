World

Myanmar court jails photojournalist for 20 years

06 September 2023 - 12:25 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since early 2021. Stock photo.
The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since early 2021. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced a photojournalist to 20 years in prison, his employer said, the longest known prison term handed to a media professional since the 2001 army coup.

Sai Zaw Thaike was arrested in late May in Rakhine state while he was reporting on Cyclone Mocha's impact.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since early 2021 when the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and cracked down on opponents, with thousands jailed or killed.

The specifics of the charges against the photojournalist were not immediately clear, but initially he faced legal action under four different laws, which included the natural disaster management law and a section of the penal code.

“The military council sentenced Ko Sai Zaw Thaike at his trial on September 6 at a court in Insein prison without having a chance to have a lawyer or defend himself,” said Myanmar Now news portal.

Myanmar's military spokesperson did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment.

In 2022, Myanmar ranked as the third-worst country for imprisoning journalists worldwide, after China and Iran, as reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

According to data from the Detained Journalist Group, more than 150 journalists have been arrested and four media workers have died since the coup.

Reuters

READ MORE:

TOM EATON | The new expanded Brics will not spell democracy or human rights

The new arrivals have tipped the scales firmly in the direction preferred by autocrats and unelected cabals of priests and aristocrats
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad in the early hours of Thursday morning, scaling its walls and setting it on ...
News
1 month ago

Cape drug dealer threatens journalist in court: ‘You're dead’

Convicted drug dealer Fadwaan Murphy threatened a journalist in the Western Cape high court on Tuesday, in full view of a large contingent of heavily ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Myanmar court jails photojournalist for 20 years World
  2. Eskom pinning hopes on Kusile units' early return to ease load-shedding amid ... South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa defence lawyers in the dark about new witness statement South Africa
  4. Man, 30, jailed after ‘relationship’ with teen girl exposed South Africa
  5. Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 66% in August Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...