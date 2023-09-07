World

G20 agrees membership for AU on par with EU

07 September 2023 - 12:29 By Akanksha Khushi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man rides a bicycle past hoardings installed on plastic sheeting placed to screen a slum area alongside a road ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 7, 2023.
A man rides a bicycle past hoardings installed on plastic sheeting placed to screen a slum area alongside a road ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 7, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave

The G20 grouping of nations has agreed to grant permanent membership to the AU, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would give the AU, a continental body of 55 member states, the same status as the EU, up from its current designation of “invited international organisation”, it added.

However, two Indian sources told Reuters that membership for AU would only be formalised next year when Brazil takes over the helm of the group of the world's biggest economies from India.

There is no opposition to the move from within the G20, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity citing government rules.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the leaders of the G20 nations in June proposing the AU be given full, permanent membership of the bloc at the upcoming summit in the Indian capital.

Many slums disappear from Delhi ahead of G20 summit

When residents of a slum cluster in New Delhi's Janta Camp area heard that the G20 summit was to be held in the Indian capital, barely 500 metres ...
News
2 days ago

Despite the distressing chaos — India is on course for massive development

Despite distressing poverty and apparent chaos on the streets, India's rapid growth and huge infrastructure drive have put it on course towards ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

In an article published across Indian and international newspapers on Thursday, Modi wrote, “Our presidency has not only seen the largest-ever participation from African countries but has also pushed for the inclusion of the AU as a permanent member of the G20.”

The G20 currently comprises 19 countries and the European Union. The members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

South Africa, which is a G20 member and has supported the admission of the AU, declined immediate comment ahead of the Delhi summit. South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “We wouldn't comment now until the official announcement or post the summit.”

A South African foreign ministry spokesperson welcomed the news report about the G20 agreeing to make the African bloc a member along the lines of the EU. “The EU is also a member. We (South Africa) lobbied for and supported this move.”

G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, the Bloomberg report said.

Countries like Germany, Brazil, South Africa and Canada have also voiced support for AU membership.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. UN offers to support Gabon for transition back to civilian rule Africa
  2. Do I need to worry about Covid-19 again? World
  3. Ukraine primes air defences for new Russian winter assault on power grid World
  4. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ties knot for sixth time News
  5. After slums and monkeys, Delhi removes stray dogs from streets as G20 nears World

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...