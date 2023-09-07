World

Ukraine primes air defences for new Russian winter assault on power grid

07 September 2023 - 12:54 By Max Hunder
Damaged gear is seen as the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tours a State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Detached Commandant Office of Security and Resource Supply site in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, September 7, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
Ukrainian air defence crews are banking on newer and better weapons systems to help prevent their country being plunged into darkness once again in a second winter of Russian missile and drone strikes.

Nearly half of Ukraine's energy system was damaged by Russian attacks last winter, when Moscow pummelled power plants and transformers with cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed drones. At times, millions of people had no electricity.

The threat of attacks on the power grid remains acute following reports that Moscow has set up its own facilities to manufacture assault drones based on the Shahed-136.

Vadym Skybytskyi, a Ukrainian intelligence official, said last week Moscow could start using more Shaheds alongside missiles to confuse Ukraine’s air defences by presenting an array of targets.

Skybytskyi said Russian attacks on energy infrastructure could begin in late September or early October.

But most of last winter's damage has been repaired and Kyiv has bolstered its air defences, including with newly donated German-made Gepard systems — sleek green turrets mounted onto the chassis of a battle tank.

The military says one such system has shot down five Shaheds since its first use a month ago — a 100% success rate.

“We understand that the enemy has not quit his criminal intentions to hit critical infrastructure facilities and cause damage to Ukraine and its economy,” Gen Serhiy Naiev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces, told Reuters in the northern region of Zhytomyr.

“We had fewer (systems) last winter. Now we have been given more, and the effectiveness will be better,” he said while visiting the region to hand out medals.

Cost-effective

The Shaheds are estimated by military analysts to cost about $20,000 (R384,020) each, but the Western-supplied air defence missiles Kyiv used last winter cost many times more.

Naiev said one round fired by Gepard flak guns costs less than $1,000, making them more cost-effective.

Each Gepard has radar with an effective radius of 12km. Ukraine does not have enough to cover all its territory but Naiev said large-calibre machine guns such as the US-made M2 Browning helped fill the gaps.

