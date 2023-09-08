World

Ten workers killed in gas accident in China's Inner Mongolia region

08 September 2023 - 09:15 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A burst of high-pressure gas on Thursday killed eight workers at the shop owned by Ordos Yiding Eco-Agriculture Development, CCTV reported. Stock photo.
A burst of high-pressure gas on Thursday killed eight workers at the shop owned by Ordos Yiding Eco-Agriculture Development, CCTV reported. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/freedomnaruk

Ten people were killed and three others injured in a gas accident at a workshop in Ordos in China's northern Inner Mongolia region, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said on Friday, citing local authorities.

A burst of high-pressure gas on Thursday killed eight workers at the shop owned by Ordos Yiding Eco-Agriculture Development, CCTV reported.

Four workers were injured, one of whom later died, state media Xinhua reported.

CCTV confirmed from local authorities that one more body was found at the accident scene.

Ordos Yiding Eco-Agriculture is a wholesaler of coal and manufactured products, with its business covering the production of ammonia, sulphur, carbon monoxide and hydrogen.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Accidents due to gas and chemical explosions are not unusual in China after years of breakneck economic growth. China has stepped up inspections and checks but industrial and workplace accidents remain common.

READ MORE:

Egoli Gas to put extra measures in place to ensure no fires on its lines

Egoli Gas says there was an isolated fire on one of its gas lines on the corners of Bertha and De Korte streets in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

Shell exec accuses Venture Global of 'deceitful actions' over contracts

US liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Venture Global LNG was accused of “deceitful actions” by Shell Executive Vice President Steve Hill on ...
Business Times
2 days ago

ANALYSIS | Climate summit touts Africa's role as clean energy 'superpower'

Nairobi gathering highlights how African nations can tackle the climate crisis, especially by boosting renewable energy
Africa
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. CCC spokesperson flees country after Zimbabwe police offer cash reward for ... Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  3. Tshwane metro cops and accomplice nabbed for alleged truck hijacking on R21 ... South Africa
  4. Uganda says its operations in Congo have killed 567 IS-allied fighters Africa
  5. Ten workers killed in gas accident in China's Inner Mongolia region World

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...