Ten people were killed and three others injured in a gas accident at a workshop in Ordos in China's northern Inner Mongolia region, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said on Friday, citing local authorities.
A burst of high-pressure gas on Thursday killed eight workers at the shop owned by Ordos Yiding Eco-Agriculture Development, CCTV reported.
Four workers were injured, one of whom later died, state media Xinhua reported.
CCTV confirmed from local authorities that one more body was found at the accident scene.
Ordos Yiding Eco-Agriculture is a wholesaler of coal and manufactured products, with its business covering the production of ammonia, sulphur, carbon monoxide and hydrogen.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Accidents due to gas and chemical explosions are not unusual in China after years of breakneck economic growth. China has stepped up inspections and checks but industrial and workplace accidents remain common.
Ten workers killed in gas accident in China's Inner Mongolia region
Image: 123RF/freedomnaruk
