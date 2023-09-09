World

More confirmed sightings of escaped terrorism suspect, report UK police

09 September 2023 - 11:56 By James Davey
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Members of the media report from Wandsworth prison, from where Daniel Abed Khalife, a former soldier who is suspected of terrorism offences, escaped on September 7 2023.
Members of the media report from Wandsworth prison, from where Daniel Abed Khalife, a former soldier who is suspected of terrorism offences, escaped on September 7 2023.
Image: Anna Gordon/Reuters

Britain's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday there had been more confirmed sightings overnight in the Chiswick district of London of a former British soldier suspected of terrorism offences who escaped from prison.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, absconded from London's HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning after slipping out of the prison kitchen where he was working and strapping himself to the bottom of a food delivery truck.

“We can confirm that police involved in the search for Daniel Khalife are this morning ... focusing their efforts in and around the Chiswick area,” the Metropolitan Police said.

“This activity comes after intelligence-led activity and some confirmed sightings in that area overnight, including calls from members of the public.”

The police said Khalife was believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and dark-coloured bottoms, and carrying a small bag or case.

Khalife was being held in prison ahead of trial on offences relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act.

Opposition lawmakers have demanded answers into how he had been able to escape and why he was not being held at a maximum-security prison. There are also questions being asked about the jail's staffing and security procedures.

The hunt to track down Khalife meant enhanced security checks at ports and airports which have led to delays for passengers. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Proud Boys leaders sentenced to 17 and 15-year terms for US Capitol attack

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 ...
News
1 week ago

What happens to Wagner mercenary group after Prigozhin plane crash?

A day before mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane crash, a Russian official visited Libya to reassure allies that fighters from the Wagner Group ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sadc extends Mozambique troop deployment by a year

The Southern African Development Community bloc has resolved to yet again extend the SANDF-led peacekeeping mission in Mozambique by a year.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. More confirmed sightings of escaped terrorism suspect, report UK police World
  2. Modi uses 'Bharat' for G20 nameplate, not India, amid name-change row World
  3. NPOs threaten to take Gauteng DSD to court over funding squabbles South Africa
  4. Convoy accompanies body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to mortuary South Africa
  5. More than 600 killed in earthquake in Morocco: state TV Africa

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...