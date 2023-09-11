Several employees at an Archer-Daniels-Midland facility in Decatur, Illinois were injured after an explosion on Sunday night, the company said.
"Tonight at approximately 7.11pm there was an explosion at the east plant within ADM's processing complex in Decatur. ADM immediately contacted the Decatur fire department, which remains on the scene," ADM said, adding the injured had been transported to a local hospital.
The company said it did not have a confirmed cause for the explosion.
ADM is a human, pet and animal nutrition company.
Employees injured after explosion at Archer-Daniels-Midland US facility
Image: Screengrab
