World

Rhino crushes zookeeper to death in Austria

12 September 2023 - 12:30 By Francois Murphy
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A white rhinoceros has crushed a zookeeper to death in Salzburg, Austria. Stock photo.
A white rhinoceros has crushed a zookeeper to death in Salzburg, Austria. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Stuart Porter

A rhinoceros crushed a zookeeper to death and injured another at Salzburg's zoo on the outskirts of the Austrian city on Tuesday, zoo officials said.

The incident happened during the morning rounds in which the animals are fed and treated with insect repellent, Salzburg Hellbrunn Zoo director Sabine Grebner told a news conference.

"We do not know exactly how it happened," Grebner said, adding the female zookeeper who was killed had suffered chest injuries. The injured male zookeeper was rushed to hospital but his life is not in danger.

The female zookeeper, a German from the state of Bavaria, was very experienced and specialised in rhinos, while the male colleague was in charge of animal feed.

The rhino involved was a female called Yeti, Grebner said, adding that all the rhinos at the zoo have been there a long time and are cooperative with their keepers. 

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Tourists flock to Chinese zoo to see 'human-like' bear

Visitors are thronging a zoo in eastern China's Zhejiang province after a video of one of its bears went viral with some netizens suggesting she ...
News
1 month ago

Nonprofit African Parks buys rhino breeding farm in re-wilding venture

African Parks has purchased the world’s largest captive rhino breeding operation in a bid to rescue and re-wild the rhino to safe and well-managed ...
News
1 week ago

More than 50 rhino horns stolen from North West Parks Board vault

About 51 rhino horns were reported stolen from the North West Parks Board's main vault in Mahikeng on Monday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. All aboard hi-tech train from KwaMashu to Durban South Africa
  2. Amazon makes first investment in direct air capture climate technology Sci-Tech
  3. Near UN in Geneva, giant fresco advocates for world without weapons World
  4. Stink in Britain over poo in waterways World
  5. Hands off my brainwaves: Latin America in race for 'neurorights' Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD