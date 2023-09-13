US says Hanoi ties upgrade is not a ‘cold war’ move against China

The move by the US to upgrade relations with Hanoi is not a cold war move against China, a US national security council official said on Wednesday.
“The idea that this is in any way any kind of cold war move, and that this diplomatic opening is any kind of effort to choose between Vietnam and China, I don't say it is either one of those things,” Mira Rapp-Hooper, national security council director for the Indo-Pacific, said at a digital news briefing.
Vietnam and the US on Sunday upgraded their relationship to the highest diplomatic status during a visit to Hanoi by US President Joe Biden.
On Monday Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called on the US to “abandon hegemony and cold war thinking” in her response to the Vietnam-US relations upgrade.
“We demand that the US, when dealing with relations with Asian countries, must respect the common aspiration of regional countries for stability, co-operation and development and abide by the basic norms of international relations,” Ning said.
Rapp-Hooper said the upgraded partnership with Vietnam is a dynamic, open and inclusive partnership that is intended to support Vietnam and its technological, economic and development aspirations.
“This relationship isn't about anyone else,” she said.
“It's about our two countries and the intrinsic value this relationship has in terms of our shared prosperity, our shared security and our shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific and in a free and open South China Sea.”
The US and China are Vietnam's largest trading partners. Vietnam and China have for years been embroiled in a dispute over the potentially energy-rich stretch of water called the East Sea by Vietnam.
Reuters
Image: 123rf.com
