WATCH | American WW2 airman's remains recovered off Malta

American WW2 airman's remains recovered off Malta

13 September 2023 - 08:58 By Reuters
Remains of an American World War Two airman were recovered by a team of maritime archeologists.

At age 22, US Army Air Forces Sergeant Irving R. Newman died in May 1943 after his plane crashed near Malta's Benghajsa Point.

