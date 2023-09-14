World

WATCH | Spanish reporter 'groped' live on air, suspect arrested minutes later

14 September 2023 - 09:53 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Police in Spain arrested a man for alleged sexual assault of a journalist after he touched her rear while she was live on air, with the man's actions prompting outrage from government ministers.

The incident comes as Spain is embroiled in a debate over sexism sparked by the scandal involving a kiss on the lips by the president of Spain's football federation Luis Rubiales on World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

Anger over the kiss has snowballed into a “Me Too” moment which has been building for years in a nation increasingly intolerant of macho attitudes and sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday, Isa Balado was reporting on a robbery in Madrid for channel Cuatro when a man approached her from behind and touched her bottom before asking her which television channel she worked for.

Balado said she was in the middle of a live broadcast and attempted to continue with her report but host Nacho Abad insisted she put the man in front of the camera. She confronted him, telling him she had been trying to do her job.

As he walked away, he attempted to touch her head as she ducked out of the way. The man continued to linger in the street and approached her again, saying he had heard her accusations and she should “tell the truth.”

Balado asked for the broadcast to be cut because she did not want to give the man more attention.

Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, a man had been arrested for sexually assaulting a reporter live on air.

Mediaset Espana, which owns Cuatro, said it “categorically repudiates any form of harassment or aggression. We fully support Isa Balado, reporter for 'En boca de todos', after the intolerable situation she has suffered”.

Labour minister Yolanda Diaz said the incident should not go unpunished.

“It is machismo that makes journalists suffer sexual assaults like this and the aggressors are unrepentant in front of the camera,” she wrote on X.

Equality minister Irene Montero sent her support to Balado.

“Non-consensual touching is sexual violence and we say enough to impunity,” she said.

MORE:

Uncle accused of raping and impregnating his niece

Ficksburg police have arrested a man accused of raping his niece, who is an orphan.
News
1 day ago

Pastor who sexually abused teenage boys for nearly eight years gets 55-year sentence

A Mpumalanga pastor who sexually abused eight teenage boys from his congregation for nearly eight years was given a 55-year sentence.
News
1 week ago

Foster dad jailed for life over decade-long rape, abuse of daughter

A married 62-year-old who sexually assaulted and raped his foster daughter for more than a decade — until a social worker believed her harrowing ...
News
1 week ago

Battle to suspend sex-pest principal

The governing body of one of SA’s oldest schools accuses the principal of being a foul-mouthed liability who harasses women and drinks on school ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. uMngeni mayor Christopher Pappas selected as a TIME100 Next future leader South Africa
  2. Credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in Darfur — UN Africa
  3. UK helium-filled aircraft attracts interest of BAE Systems Sci-Tech
  4. WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: Zungu cross-examination continues South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga woman who stole newborn baby sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment South Africa

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case