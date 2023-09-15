World

WATCH | Drinks company appoints AI robot as 'experimental CEO'

15 September 2023 - 08:59 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

A drinks company in Poland has appointed an artificial intelligence robot as an ‘experimental’ chief executive.

The robot CEO is leading the company's growth into one-off collectables, communication or even strategy planning.

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Italy’s PM says migration won’t solve Europe’s demographic crisis World
  2. WATCH | Drinks company appoints AI robot as 'experimental CEO' World
  3. Uber fined R3.9bn for irregular labour relations in Brazil, ordered to ... Business
  4. Global climate protests demand world leaders phase out fossil fuels Sci-Tech
  5. Do you have what it takes to fill the shoes of the Postbank board? South Africa

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV