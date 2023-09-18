World

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate spray-painted by climate activists

18 September 2023 - 07:00 By Ludwig Burger
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Brandenburg Gate stands spray-painted on September 17, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Supporters of the climate action group Last Generation (Letzte Generation) sprayed orange and yellow paint on all six columns of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. Last Generation activists announced more disruptive protests, mainly by blocking traffic following days in an effort to put pressure on politicians to do more to mitigate climate change. Some politicians have called on law enforcement to treat Last Generation as a criminal organization.
Brandenburg Gate stands spray-painted on September 17, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Supporters of the climate action group Last Generation (Letzte Generation) sprayed orange and yellow paint on all six columns of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. Last Generation activists announced more disruptive protests, mainly by blocking traffic following days in an effort to put pressure on politicians to do more to mitigate climate change. Some politicians have called on law enforcement to treat Last Generation as a criminal organization.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Climate activists sprayed orange and yellow paint on the columns of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate on Sunday to push demands for a stop to the use of fossil fuels by 2030.

“Members of the so-called 'Last Generation' sprayed the columns on the east side of the Brandenburg Gate with orange paint from fire extinguishers during the morning,” Berlin police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It added that police officers noticed a hydraulic lift was being operated at the gate and they kept the protesters from scaling the landmark building. They arrested all 14 protesters at the site and launched an investigation into property damage.

The Last Generation, a Germany-based group within the Europe-wide A22 network that includes Britain's Just Stop Oil, has made headlines in Germany with hundreds of road blocks by protesters who glued themselves to the tarmac.

Their action has triggered a law-enforcement crackdown by Germany's federal states.

The Last Generation posted pictures of the spray-painting on X.

“We will not stop our protest unless a pivot is initiated. We have to exit oil, natural gas and coal by 2030 at the latest,” it said.

Germany aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2045, but it missed annual targets for the last two years.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Chance encounter transforms girl from Mumbai slum resident into teenage model, ... World
  2. BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report Lifestyle
  3. Climate change hitting fight against Aids, TB and malaria Sci-Tech
  4. Naspers, Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk steps down Business
  5. Israel’s Netanyahu says Iran ‘violating all its commitments’ to international ... World

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial