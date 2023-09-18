World

Israel’s Netanyahu says Iran ‘violating all its commitments’ to international community

18 September 2023 - 08:30 By Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran 'intends to arm itself with nuclear weapons'. File photo.
Image: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Iran's actions proved it was "violating all its commitments" to the international community after Tehran moved to ban multiple inspectors assigned to the country, hindering oversight over its atomic activities.

In a statement released by his office the Israeli prime minister also said Iran "intends to arm itself with nuclear weapons". 

"Israel will do whatever is necessary to protect itself from this threat," Netanyahu said.

Iran's move is a response to a call led by the US, Britain, France and Germany at the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors last week for Tehran to cooperate immediately with theInternational Atomic Energy Agency  on issues including explaining uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

