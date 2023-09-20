World

Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to gun charges

20 September 2023 - 13:27 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will plead not guilty to federal gun charges, his attorney said in a court filing on Tuesday.

THE TAKE

Hunter Biden, 53, is at the centre of a political maelstrom, as House Republicans mount an impeachment inquiry against his father focused on alleged ties between his business practices and his father's policies during his father's tenure as vice-president from 2009 to 2017.

He is the first child of a sitting US president to have been criminally indicted. Prosecutors last week charged him with three counts related to the fact that he was lying about using illegal drugs when he bought a firearm. Hunter Biden and prosecutors earlier had reached a plea deal over tax and gun charges, but it collapsed.

CONTEXT

* An indictment was filed on Thursday in the court with three criminal counts related to gun possession.

* The charges ensure that courtroom drama will play an outsize role in the 2024 US presidential campaign as the president seeks re-election in a likely rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, who himself faces four upcoming criminal trials.

* The younger Biden for years has been the focus of unrelenting attacks by Trump and his Republican allies who have accused him of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China, among other matters.

* Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Stolen railway track recovered, 3 arrested in Mpumalanga South Africa
  2. Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to gun charges World
  3. POLL | Kumalos vs Jackie Phamotse: should we think twice before posting on ... South Africa
  4. Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies Africa
  5. Soshanguve primary school pupils fall ill after eating 'space cookies' South Africa

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng