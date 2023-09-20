Japan welcomed more than 2-million visitors for a third month in a row in August, recovering to more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time, official data showed on Wednesday.
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 2.16-million last month, data from the Japan National Tourism Organisation showed.
Visitor arrivals improved to 85.6% of the levels seen in 2019 before the outbreak of Covid-19 led to travel curbs around the world.
Japan receives 2-million visitors for 3rd month in a row in August
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato
