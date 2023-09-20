World

Japan receives 2-million visitors for 3rd month in a row in August

20 September 2023 - 12:44 By Reuters
Former sumo wrestlers engage in sparring before tourists from abroad on the sumo ring at Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka in Tokyo, Japan, on June 30 2023. Tourist numbers to Japan have recovered to more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels, official data shows. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan welcomed more than 2-million visitors for a third month in a row in August, recovering to more than 80% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time, official data showed on Wednesday.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 2.16-million last month, data from the Japan National Tourism Organisation showed.

Visitor arrivals improved to 85.6% of the levels seen in 2019 before the outbreak of Covid-19 led to travel curbs around the world.

