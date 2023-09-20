World

More than 30,000 pigs culled in Italy's north to counter swine fever

20 September 2023 - 14:55 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The outbreak appears to mark an intensification of a wave of the disease first detected in Italy in 2022. Stock photo.
The outbreak appears to mark an intensification of a wave of the disease first detected in Italy in 2022. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/KADMY

Almost 34,000 pigs at 12 farms in the northern Italian region of Lombardy have been culled to counter the spread of African swine fever, a spokesperson for the region said on Wednesday.

Lombardy is the Italian region with the largest number of bred pigs. The outbreak appears to mark an intensification of a wave of the disease first detected in Italy in 2022.

“In Lombardy, there are half of the pigs bred in Italy, about 5-million of a total of 10-million Italian,” the regional government spokesperson said.

“Our objective is to extinguish this outbreak ... so the problem does not become a danger for the supply chain of the entire Italian sector,” the spokesperson said, adding the risk of a further spread seems to have been averted for now.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal to pigs, leading to financial losses for farmers. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs worldwide.

Since 2022, African swine fever in Italy has mainly hit wild boars, with a few isolated cases in pigs, said Francesco Feliziani, head of the National Centre for Swine Flu.

READ MORE:

Invading aliens an escalating threat to people and nature globally

Land suffers the worst impact (about 75%), followed by freshwater (14%) and marine habitats (10%)
Science
1 week ago

Blood clots still a risk a year after Covid infection, researchers find

Life has returned to normal, but the virus is still waging war on the human body
Science
11 months ago

When was the last global pandemic and how long did it last?

Swine flu (H1N1 flu) was the virus responsible for the last global pandemic before Covid-19.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Fire at Sars building in Joburg CBD contained with no injuries reported South Africa
  2. Community centre torched as violence flares again in Swellendam South Africa
  3. Another building on fire in Johannesburg CBD South Africa
  4. US government shutdown could slow weapons to Ukraine, Taiwan: officials World
  5. More than 30,000 pigs culled in Italy's north to counter swine fever World

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng