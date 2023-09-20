World

Russia-Iran ties have reached new level — Russian defence minister

20 September 2023 - 12:26 By Lidia Kelly
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/ File photo

Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his visit to Teheran on Wednesday.

“We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the US and its Western allies,” the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying.

“Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level.”

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Stolen railway track recovered, 3 arrested in Mpumalanga South Africa
  2. Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to gun charges World
  3. POLL | Kumalos vs Jackie Phamotse: should we think twice before posting on ... South Africa
  4. Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies Africa
  5. Soshanguve primary school pupils fall ill after eating 'space cookies' South Africa

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng