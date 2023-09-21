India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens because of security threats to its staff in its consulates in Canada, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
“The security situation because of Canadian government's inaction has resulted in disruptions and we have suspended visa applications,” Arindam Bagchi, the South Asian country's foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters.
Tensions between the two countries escalated earlier this week when Canada said that it was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.
Reuters
India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens over security threats — foreign ministry
Image: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
