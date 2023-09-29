After Prigozhin's death, Putin ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state, a step Prigozhin had opposed due to his anger at the defence ministry he said risked losing the Ukraine war.
Russian sources told Reuters some of the group's fighters have signed contracts with the defence ministry, though many more have joined different Russian private military groups.
Unconfirmed Russian reports said Anton Yelizarov, known by the call sign "Lotus", had been appointed commander of Wagner. Yelizarov, a former deputy of Utkin, commanded the storming of Bakhmut.
Besides Ukraine, Yelizarov saw action in Syria, Central African Republic and Mali. While Prigozhin criticised Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, Yelizarov said Shoigu was "out of control" and seeking to destroy Wagner.
It is unclear who within the Russian state is directing Wagner, and how far Wagner can keep operating abroad in places such as Syria, Libya, Central African Republic and Mali.
Putin's Kremlin meeting with Wagner's Troshev, who now works for the defence ministry, is a major hint that Wagner fighters, if not the group itself, are returning to the war.
EXPLAINER | Is Russia’s Wagner back?
Image: Stringer/Reuters/ File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin was on Friday shown meeting one of the most senior former commanders of the Wagner mercenary group, Andrei Troshev, and discussing how best to use "volunteer units" in the Ukraine war.
Is Wagner back, who controls it and are its fighters returning to the Ukraine war?
Wagner, one of the world's most battle-hardened mercenary groups, was founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, a former special forces officer in Russia's GRU military intelligence.
Cast as a private army, Wagner enabled Russia to dabble in wars in countries including Syria, Libya and Mali with deniability. Opponents such as the US cast Wagner as a brutal crime group which plundered African states and meted out sledgehammer deaths to those who challenged it.
Wagner also fought in Ukraine and took the city of Bakhmut in May after the bloodiest battle in the war. After the fall of Bakhmut, Wagner fighters were withdrawn from the front.
At its peak, Wagner had tens of thousands of men — at least 50,000 convicts were offered their freedom if they survived the battles in Ukraine — and tens of thousands of Russian volunteers, including many former special forces troops.
Several hundred Wagner fighters return to Ukraine, impact limited — Kyiv
Salaries were high and Prigozhin said the command structure was responsible and lacked the bureaucracy of the Russian army.
But Prigozhin, angered by what he said was the stupidity and incompetence of Russia's top military brass, took control of the military headquarters of the southern city of Rostov and marched on Moscow in a June 23 and 24 mutiny.
Putin initially said he would crush the mutiny, comparing it to the wartime turmoil that ushered in the revolutions of 1917, but hours later a deal was clinched to defuse the situation. The full details of the deal are still remain unclear.
After Putin cast the mutineers as traitors, Wagner and Prigozhin came under attack by the Russian state. Police raided Wagner properties and state television said Prigozhin's operations had received nearly $20bn (about R376bn) from the state.
The Kremlin looked for a way to bring the group's fighters under control without losing the fighting capability of Wagner, which itself was riven by disputes over its future and who should lead it.
On August 23 the private jet on which Prigozhin and Utkin were travelling to St Petersburg crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people on board.
After Prigozhin's death, Putin ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state, a step Prigozhin had opposed due to his anger at the defence ministry he said risked losing the Ukraine war.
Russian sources told Reuters some of the group's fighters have signed contracts with the defence ministry, though many more have joined different Russian private military groups.
Unconfirmed Russian reports said Anton Yelizarov, known by the call sign "Lotus", had been appointed commander of Wagner. Yelizarov, a former deputy of Utkin, commanded the storming of Bakhmut.
Besides Ukraine, Yelizarov saw action in Syria, Central African Republic and Mali. While Prigozhin criticised Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, Yelizarov said Shoigu was "out of control" and seeking to destroy Wagner.
It is unclear who within the Russian state is directing Wagner, and how far Wagner can keep operating abroad in places such as Syria, Libya, Central African Republic and Mali.
Putin's Kremlin meeting with Wagner's Troshev, who now works for the defence ministry, is a major hint that Wagner fighters, if not the group itself, are returning to the war.
Burkina Faso says leader discussed possible military cooperation with Russian delegation
Addressing Troshev, Putin said: "You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so the combat work goes in the best and most successful way."
The meeting is also an indicator that deputy defence minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who attended, and Troshev will coordinate the work of Wagner fighters.
Russian, Ukrainian and Western sources have indicated Wagner fighters are returning to the front.
British military intelligence said up to hundreds of fighters formerly associated with Wagner have likely started to redeploy to Ukraine as part of different units.
"The exact status of the redeploying personnel is unclear, but it is likely individuals have transferred to parts of the official Russian ministry of defence forces and other private military companies," British military intelligence said.
Russian war blog Rybar, which has more than 1.2-million subscribers, said Wagner fighters would return to Bakhmut.
"The first units of the private military company began to return to Bakhmut to conduct a counteroffensive against previously lost positions," Rybar said.
READ MORE:
French ambassador to Niger leaves as relations nosedive after coup
EXPLAINER | Which Western countries have foreign forces in West Africa?
Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash
What happens to Wagner mercenary group after Prigozhin plane crash?
Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after deadly plane crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos