World

Armenia seeks EU aid for refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, Italy says

30 September 2023 - 15:59 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region ride in a truck upon their arrival at the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, on September 27 2023. File photo.
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region ride in a truck upon their arrival at the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, on September 27 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Armenia has asked the European Union for assistance to help it deal with refugees arriving from Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan took back control of the region last week, the office of Italy's prime minister said on Saturday.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated mainly by Armenian Christians who set up the self-styled Republic of Artsakh three decades ago after a bloody ethnic conflict as the Soviet Union collapsed.

More than 100,000 refugees have arrived in Armenia since Azerbaijan launched a military operation to retake control of Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said late on Friday.

Armenia has asked the EU for temporary shelters and medical supplies, the Italian prime minister's office said in a statement, adding that Rome working to promote stabilisation in the region.

READ MORE:

Ukraine lures Western weapons makers to transform defence industry

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he wants to turn Ukraine's defence industry into a "large military hub" by partnering with Western ...
News
3 hours ago

UK police arrest Sudanese man after death of woman found on French beach

British police said they had arrested a Sudanese man on Wednesday after the body of a woman, suspected of having tried to cross the Channel in a ...
News
2 days ago

Karabakh's 120,000 Armenians will leave for Armenia — adviser to leader

The 120,000 ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will leave for Armenia as they do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan and fear ethnic cleansing, ...
News
6 days ago

Russia truck sets off with food aid for Armenians in Khankendi

A Russian truck carrying food aid for Armenians in the Karabakh city of Khankendi set off via the Aghdam road on Tuesday, according to a Reuters ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Fire engulfs 11 vehicles near Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. Suspect bust for murder of Cape Town cop South Africa
  3. Ukraine lures Western weapons makers to transform defence industry World
  4. Armenia seeks EU aid for refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, Italy says World
  5. Tunisia extends drinking water quota system, ban on agriculture use Africa

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives