World

Nightclub fire kills at least seven in Murcia in Spain

01 October 2023 - 13:29 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Firefighters work to control flames inside a nightclub in Murcia, Spain, on October 1 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a handout video.
Firefighters work to control flames inside a nightclub in Murcia, Spain, on October 1 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a handout video.
Image: Murcia Firefighters/Handout via REUTERS

At least seven people were killed in a fire in a nightclub in Murcia in southeast Spain, the mayor said, adding that rescuers were still searching for people unaccounted for after the blaze.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in Teatre nightclub in Atalayas, on the outskirts of the city, emergency services said on social media platform X.

Footage released on the X account of Murcia's fire service showed firefighters working to control flames inside the nightclub. The fire had destroyed part of the roof, the footage showed.

“The number of deaths inside the Atalayas nightclub has risen to seven,” Murcia mayor Jose Ballesta wrote on X.

“We are devastated,” he said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing.

Ballesta told 24h the fire started at around 6am and had now been brought under control. He said emergency services were working to establish the cause of the blaze.

Four people have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

READ MORE:

Iraqis who fled ISIS blame political rot for tragic wedding fire

Iraqi Christians once driven from their village by Islamic State are blaming another enemy for an inferno that killed more than 100 of their friends ...
News
2 days ago

Record cocaine seizure in Ireland

Irish rangers made the country's biggest ever drugs seizure after a naval operation involving warning shots fired at a Panamanian cargo vessel which ...
News
4 days ago

Man dies after being gored by bull at Spanish festival

A man died from his injuries after he was gored by a bull at a festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.
News
1 week ago

At least 13 killed in Russian nightclub fire

At least 13 people died after a fire broke out in a busy nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma, officials said on Saturday.
News
10 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Political activist and musician Julian Sebothane Bahula has died South Africa
  2. SA education facing infrastructure backlog, overcrowding and shortage of ... South Africa
  3. Eskom starting to 'turn the corner' in addressing severity of load-shedding — ... South Africa
  4. Maldives opposition candidate Muizzu wins presidential vote World
  5. Nightclub fire kills at least seven in Murcia in Spain World

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives