Couple killed in grizzly bear attack in Canada’s Banff National Park
A grizzly bear attacked and killed two people and their dog in Alberta's Banff National Park, according to Canadian park officials and a friend of the victims.
Parks Canada said on Saturday night it had received an alert late on Friday from a GPS device indicating a bear attack in the Red Deer River Valley west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch in Banff National Park.
The bear was later euthanised after it displayed aggressive behaviour, the agency said.
The victims were a Canadian couple and their dog, according to Kim Titchener, the founder of Bear Safety and More and a friend of the family.
Titchener, who provides training on bear safety and bear assessments, said such encounters are increasing as more people head outdoors but fatal attacks are extremely rare.
“It's the reason we're seeing more attacks, which is more people heading outdoors and unfortunately not being educated about this,” she said by telephone, adding only 14% of grizzly bear attacks worldwide lead to fatalities.
Bear sightings increase during autumn as they become more active searching for food before hibernating in the cold winter months.
Banff National Park, which attracts more than 4-million tourists every year, is home to grizzly and black bears.
There are about 60 grizzly bears in Banff National Park and they are considered a threatened population in Alberta, Titchener noted.
Parks Canada said its rescue team had to travel by ground through the night to the location as weather conditions did not allow the use of a helicopter.
The response team arrived on site during the early hours on Saturday and discovered two dead individuals, the agency said.
An area closure around Red Deer and Panther valleys has been implemented and will remain in place until further notice, Parks Canada said.
It did not immediately respond to queries about identifying the victims
Reuters
