World

Indian police raid media office, homes of journalists in 'illegal funding' probe

03 October 2023 - 11:07 By Rupam Jain
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Laptops and mobile phones were taken away as part of the investigation into the media company NewsClick, the officials and some of the journalists said. Stock image.
Laptops and mobile phones were taken away as part of the investigation into the media company NewsClick, the officials and some of the journalists said. Stock image.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Indian police raided the office of a news portal and the homes of journalists and writers linked to it on Tuesday as part of an investigation into suspected illegal foreign funding of the media company, two government officials said.

Laptops and mobile phones were taken away as part of the investigation into the media company NewsClick, the officials and some of the journalists said.

“A special investigations team launched a search operation to identify all those individuals who were possibly getting funds from overseas to run a media group with the main agenda of spreading foreign propaganda,” said an official in the interior ministry overseeing the raids by the Delhi police.

The raids were part of an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crime agency, into suspected money laundering by NewsClick, the official said.

Another ministry official said the raids were conducted at more than a dozen homes of journalists and some other writers linked to NewsClick.

“We have not arrested anyone and the search operations are still under way,” the second official said.

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens over security threats — foreign ministry

India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens because of security threats to its staff in its consulates in Canada, India's foreign ...
News
1 week ago

Both of the officials declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. A Delhi police spokesperson said he was not in a “position to comment, as of now”.

NewsClick officials were not immediately available for comment. It says on its website it is an independent media organisation launched in 2009 dedicated to covering news from India and elsewhere with a focus on “progressive movements”.

Officials said the investigation began after a New York Times report in August named NewsClick as part of a global network receiving funds from American billionaire Neville Roy Singham, allegedly to publish Chinese propaganda.

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha said at the time the allegations were not new and the organisation would respond to them in court.

The Press Club of India said it was deeply concerned about the raids.

India has fallen to 150th in the World Press Freedom Index, an annual ranking by nonprofit Reporters Without Borders, from 140th last year, its lowest ever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government rejects the group's findings, questioning its methodology, and says India has a vibrant and free press.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Media argues for amendment of coverage blackout as Zandile Gumede’s trial resumes

Director of public prosecutions opposes the urgent application, accusing media of being unsympathetic to witnesses who feel intimidated
News
1 day ago

Standard Bank apologises for its security personnel's assault on journalist

Standard Bank has apologised to the Daily Maverick after its security staff assaulted and manhandled a journalist who was at the corporation's ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Spanish reporter 'groped' live on air, suspect arrested minutes later

Police in Spain arrested a man for alleged sexual assault of a journalist after he touched her rear while she was live on air, with the man's actions ...
News
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Press freedom is for everyone and should not be taken lightly

While South Africa has climbed the World Press Freedom Index, we must not become complacent
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Press freedom is a human right; without it there is no democracy and it’s up to us all to fight for it

Besides gifting us with the depravity of the Jacob Zuma presidency, the notorious ANC Polokwane conference in 2007 also produced two other bounties ...
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Postmortem results awaited after deaths of two children ‘who ate biscuits’ South Africa
  2. Your inaction led to a man's wrongful arrest: Lawyer to witness in Senzo Meyiwa ... South Africa
  3. Lawyers and academics may be appointed directly to the ConCourt, says Zondo South Africa
  4. Police arrest 14-year-old ‘gunman’ as Thailand mall death toll rises to 4 World
  5. Fort Hare council members suspended after ‘violent threats’ South Africa

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze