A Russian court sentenced former state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who burst into a news broadcast with a placard that read “Stop the war” and “They're lying to you”, to eight-and-a-half years in jail in absentia on Wednesday.
Ovsyannikova was found guilty of “spreading knowingly false information about the Russian armed forces”, according to a statement posted by the court on Telegram.
The 45-year-old fled Russia with her daughter for an unspecified European country a year ago after escaping from house arrest, according to her lawyer, saying she had no case to answer.
She staged her original protest less than three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022, in what it called a “special military operation”.
Reuters
Eight years in jail for Russian journalist who staged ‘stop the war’ protest on TV
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A Russian court sentenced former state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who burst into a news broadcast with a placard that read “Stop the war” and “They're lying to you”, to eight-and-a-half years in jail in absentia on Wednesday.
Ovsyannikova was found guilty of “spreading knowingly false information about the Russian armed forces”, according to a statement posted by the court on Telegram.
The 45-year-old fled Russia with her daughter for an unspecified European country a year ago after escaping from house arrest, according to her lawyer, saying she had no case to answer.
She staged her original protest less than three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022, in what it called a “special military operation”.
Reuters
READ MORE:
WhatsApp to war: How Cubans were recruited to fight for Russia
'They're just meat': Russia deploys punishment battalions in echo of Stalin
EXPLAINER | Is Russia’s Wagner back?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos