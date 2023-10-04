In reversing the verdict and ordering a new trial, a three-judge panel of the appeals court found the trial court failed to fulfil its “gatekeeping role” of assessing whether the plaintiffs' experts based their testimony on sound science.
In their opinion, the judges found three experts had not explained the facts or methods they used to support their opinions that the plaintiffs got cancer from being exposed to asbestos in talc products.
J&J is separately suing one of the experts, Jacqueline Moline, over a study she co-authored in 2019. That study was not at issue in Tuesday's decision.
Moline, who has testified for plaintiffs in more than 200 talc cancer cases, has argued the lawsuit is an effort to “intimidate” scientific experts and prevent them from testifying against the company.
J&J faces more than 38,000 lawsuits alleging its talc products, including its baby powder, can contain asbestos, and caused cancers including ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a type of cancer linked to asbestos exposure.
The claims have a mixed record of success, with major plaintiff wins including a $2.1bn (R41bn) judgment awarded to 22 women with ovarian cancer. That verdict was upheld by an appeals court, and the US Supreme Court declined to review it.
'Junk science': $223m verdict against J&J in talc cancer case overturned
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A New Jersey, US appeals court on Tuesday threw out a $223.8m (R4.3bn) verdict against Johnson & Johnson (J&J) that a jury had awarded to four plaintiffs who claimed they developed cancer from being exposed to asbestos in the company's talc powder products.
The superior court of New Jersey, appellate division found a lower court judge should not have allowed some of the scientific expert testimony the plaintiffs presented to jurors at trial.
J&J Worldwide vice-president of litigation Erik Haas said the decision “resoundingly rejects the 'junk science' advanced by purported 'experts' paid by the mass tort asbestos bar”. The company again said its talc products are safe and do not contain asbestos.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The jury in the case had ordered the company to pay $37.2m (R718m) in compensatory damages and $750m (R14.5bn) in punitive damages, though that amount was automatically reduced to $186.5m R3.6bn) under state law.
Johnson's says the end of its talc baby powder line has 'nothing to do with safety'
Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect
J&J has recently won reversals of some cases that went against it, including a $117m (R2.2bn) verdict in the same New Jersey appeals court and a $120m (R2.3bn) verdict in New York.
The company's latest win comes after it failed for a second time in July to move tens of thousands of claims over talc into bankruptcy court, where it hoped to resolve them through a proposed $8.9bn (R172bn) settlement. It is appealing that ruling.
Trials had mostly been on hold while J&J petitioned the bankruptcy court, but will now be able to resume. One trial that was allowed while the bankruptcy petition was pending ended with an $18.8m (R363m) verdict for a terminally ill California man.
J&J has said the cost of its talc-related verdicts, settlements and legal fees have reached about $4.5bn (R87bn).
The company stopped selling talc-based baby powder in favour of cornstarch-based products, citing an increase in lawsuits and “misinformation” about the talc product's safety.
Reuters
