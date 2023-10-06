World

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas

06 October 2023 - 08:00 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Rescue workers remove debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India on August 14 2023.
Rescue workers remove debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India on August 14 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

At least 40 people were killed after a glacial lake burst its banks and triggered flash floods in the Indian Himalayas this week, government officials told Reuters on Friday as rescuers searched for dozens still missing.

The Lhonak Lake in the mountainous Sikkim state overflowed on Wednesday, causing major flooding that authorities said had impacted the lives of 22,000 people.

It is the latest deadly weather event in South Asia's mountains being blamed on climate change.

Sikkim officials had put the death toll at 18 on Thursday evening. Officials in the neighbouring downstream state of West Bengal told Reuters emergency teams recovered another 22 bodies that had been washed away.

The Indian army said it is planning to evacuate nearly 1,500 stranded tourists using helicopters as weather in the region improves.

READ MORE:

Poor nations have 'every right to be angry' on climate: UN chief

Developing countries demanded new financial help from wealthy nations in their uphill fight against the climate crisis during a summit in New York at ...
News
2 weeks ago

ANALYSIS | Climate summit touts Africa's role as clean energy 'superpower'

Nairobi gathering highlights how African nations can tackle the climate crisis, especially by boosting renewable energy
Africa
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Death toll after landslides in Indian Himalayas rises to 57

Rescuers pulled out more bodies on Tuesday after landslides in India's Himalayas over the weekend buried homes and buildings, killing at least 57 ...
News
1 month ago
Rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, on August 14, 2023.
Rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, on August 14, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ugandan opposition leader forced into car at airport and driven home Africa
  2. Brooklyn subway shooter who wounded 10 gets 10 life terms World
  3. At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas World
  4. Couple claimed too late for defects in house, SCA rules South Africa
  5. Biden’s dog kicked out of the White House after 11 biting incidents World

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...