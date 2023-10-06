World

Biden’s dog kicked out of the White House after 11 biting incidents

06 October 2023 - 07:15 By Reuters
US President Joe Biden’s dog Commander has been removed from the White House compound after reported biting incidents.
Image: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

US President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog Commander has become the second "first dog" to be removed from the White House compound after reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.

The German Shepherd reportedly bit a secret service officer on September 25 in the 11th-known incident, the Washington Post reported last week, citing a secret service spokesperson.

"Commander is not presently on the White House campus while the next steps are evaluated," first lady Jill Biden’s spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said t this week.

"The president and first lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US secret service and all involved  as they continue to work through solutions."

The White House did not say where the Biden family dog was or what other actions were being taken.

Commander was given to Biden as a puppy in December 2021 and is the president's third dog at the White House. Another German Shepherd, Major, was sent away at age three  after several biting incidents and an older shepherd, Champ, died.

Major also bit security staff members despite some training, and was eventually sent to live with friends.

