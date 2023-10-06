World

Bus carrying migrants in Mexico crashes, leaving 17 dead, 15 injured

06 October 2023 - 19:36 By Reuters
Migrants walk along the banks of the Rio Grande river after crossing in an attempt to seek asylum into the US, as seen from Piedras Negras, Mexico, on September 28 2023.
Image: DANIEL BECERRIL/REUTERS

A bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants in the south of Mexico crashed on Friday, killing 17 people and leaving 15 more injured, state authorities said.

The bus had been on the highway in the southern state of Oaxaca when it overturned, the state’s civil protection agency said on social media X.

Pictures from the agency showed the bus tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

The interior ministry of neighbouring state Puebla said the 15 injured people had been taken to its hospitals, as the accident occurred near state lines.

The accident comes amid high numbers of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border.

Migrants attempt to cross Mexico by bus, in trucks or aboard cargo trains.

However, the journey is often extremely dangerous.

