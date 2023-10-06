World

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

06 October 2023 - 13:49 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Taghi Ramahi, husband of Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights advocate who won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, with an undated photo of himself and his wife at his home in Paris, France on October 6, 2023.
Taghi Ramahi, husband of Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights advocate who won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, with an undated photo of himself and his wife at his home in Paris, France on October 6, 2023.
Image: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/Reuters

Iran's jailed women's rights advocate Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in a rebuke to Tehran's theocratic leaders and boost for anti-government protesters.

The awards committee said the prize honoured all those behind recent unprecedented demonstrations in Iran and called for the release of Mohammadi, 51, who has campaigned for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty.

“This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran, with its undisputed leader Narges Mohammadi,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her so she can be present to receive this honour, which is what we primarily hope for.”

There was no immediate official reaction from Tehran, which calls the protests Western-led subversion.

Iran announces crackdown on people who promote removing the veil

People who encourage women to remove the hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right of appeal against any conviction, Iran's ...
News
5 months ago

Semi-official news agency Fars said Mohammadi had “received her prize from the Westerners” after making headlines “due to her acts against the national security”.

Mohammadi is serving sentences in Tehran's Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organisation, one of the many times she has been detained behind bars.

Charges include spreading propaganda against the state.

She is the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organisation led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the first since Maria Ressa of the Philippines won the award in 2021 jointly with Russia's Dmitry Muratov.

“This Nobel Prize will embolden Narges' fight for human rights, but more importantly, this is a prize for the 'women, life and freedom' movement,” Mohammadi's husband Taghi Rahmani told Reuters at his home in Paris.

This Nobel Prize will embolden Narges' fight for human rights, but more importantly, this is in fact a prize for the woman, life and freedom movement.
Mohammadi's husband Taghi Rahmani

“This prize is for all the people of Iran, for human rights activists,” he said.

“Narges and people like her have chosen this kind of life and, if they are supported, their motivation will increase to pursue their goals.”

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns (about R19.3m), will be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

Past winners range from Martin Luther King to Nelson Mandela.

Reiss-Andersen started her speech by saying, in Farsi, the words for “woman, life, freedom”, which is the protest slogan, and saying the award recognised the hundreds of thousands who have opposed discrimination and oppression of women in Iran.

The award came as rights groups said an Iranian teenage girl was hospitalised in a coma after a confrontation on the Tehran metro for not wearing a hijab.

Iranian authorities denied the reports.

Mohammadi's win also came just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's dress code for women.

That provoked nationwide protests, the biggest challenge to Iran's government in years, and was met with a deadly crackdown.

Sporadic protests continue in Iran as Mahsa Amini anniversary passes

The death on September 16 last year of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman arrested by the morality police for allegedly flouting mandatory ...
News
2 weeks ago

Among a stream of tributes from major global bodies, the UN human rights office said the Nobel award highlighted the bravery of Iranian women.

“We've seen their courage and determination in the face of reprisals, intimidation, violence and detention,” said its spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell .

“They've been harassed for what they do or don't wear. There are increasingly stringent legal, social and economic measures against them. They are an inspiration to the world.”

Mohammadi's brother said the prize was overwhelming and he hoped it would make Iranian campaigners safer.

“The situation there is very dangerous. Activists there can lose their lives,” Hamidreza Mohammed told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Dan Smith, head of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute think tank, said while the prize could help ease pressure on Iranian dissidents, it was unlikely it would lead to her release.

READ MORE:

Malala Yousafzai to deliver Nelson Mandela annual lecture

Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Price laureate Malala Yousafzai will deliver the 21st Nelson Mandela annual lecture on December 5 in ...
News
3 days ago

In our hands: New exhibition celebrates Nelson Mandela’s life

Xhosa patterns, District Six colours and keywords from his release speech are woven into the exhibits at the Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Giants reunited: Tutu and Mandela saw the greatness in each other

Tutu and Mandela were the two most brightly shining beacons of SA’s transformation — now both are gone
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

FW de Klerk’s Nobel prize reportedly stolen — here's what it's worth

The Nobel Peace Prize medal awarded to SA's last apartheid president FW de Klerk has reportedly been stolen from his Cape Town home.
News
10 months ago

Marike de Klerk’s murderer gets parole

Luyanda Mboniswa was a security guard at the former first lady's Dolphin Beach apartment in Blouberg, Cape Town.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. AI leads to increase in disinformation, surveillance, report warns Sci-Tech
  2. Afghanistan beauty salon ban a blow to women’s financial freedom Business
  3. Afghan women judges urge world to help after Taliban death threats World
  4. EDITORIAL | SA’s silence on the plight of women in Afghanistan is deafening Opinion & Analysis
  5. Taliban-led Afghan administration suspends women from universities World
  6. Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law World
  7. Saudi Arabia and Iran ease mideast rift that rattled oil World
  8. Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation World

Latest

  1. Bag of explosives found on passenger in bus from Zimbabwe to Joburg South Africa
  2. Uncle who beat woman to death after she broke windows at home is jailed South Africa
  3. Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize World
  4. No charges against SA’s favourite Tazz driver South Africa
  5. No-show at planned march over Senzo Meyiwa trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...