Germany’s Hamburg airport halts flights after threat to plane from Iran

09 October 2023 - 14:01 By Rachel More and Miranda Murray
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are attending a special meeting of their governments in Hamburg on the day the city suspended flights after a threat was received. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Germany's Hamburg airport suspended flights on Monday as police, acting on a threat of an attack sent via an email, searched a plane from Tehran that had landed in the northern city, a federal police spokesperson told Reuters.

The airport said on its website no take-offs or landings were taking place due to police measures.

The German Press Agency first reported on the police response to the threat.

The news came on the first day of a special meeting of the German and French governments in Hamburg, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron both attending.

