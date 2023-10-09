Germany's Hamburg airport suspended flights on Monday as police, acting on a threat of an attack sent via an email, searched a plane from Tehran that had landed in the northern city, a federal police spokesperson told Reuters.
The airport said on its website no take-offs or landings were taking place due to police measures.
The German Press Agency first reported on the police response to the threat.
The news came on the first day of a special meeting of the German and French governments in Hamburg, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron both attending.
Reuters
Germany’s Hamburg airport halts flights after threat to plane from Iran
Image: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
