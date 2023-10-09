Qatari mediators have held urgent calls with Hamas officials to try to negotiate freedom for Israeli women and children seized by the militant group and held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and children from Israel's prisons, a source told Reuters.
The negotiations, which Qatar has been conducting in co-ordination with the US since Saturday night, are “moving positively” said the source, who has been briefed on the talks.
But there are no signs of breakthroughs as both sides dig in.
Qatar has been in touch with Hamas officials in Doha and Gaza, the source said, since the Islamist group launched an assault from Gaza, storming into Israeli towns, killing more than 700 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages.
Reuters
'Qatar leading talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails'
Image: Video obtained by Reuters
Qatari mediators have held urgent calls with Hamas officials to try to negotiate freedom for Israeli women and children seized by the militant group and held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and children from Israel's prisons, a source told Reuters.
The negotiations, which Qatar has been conducting in co-ordination with the US since Saturday night, are “moving positively” said the source, who has been briefed on the talks.
But there are no signs of breakthroughs as both sides dig in.
Qatar has been in touch with Hamas officials in Doha and Gaza, the source said, since the Islamist group launched an assault from Gaza, storming into Israeli towns, killing more than 700 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages.
Reuters
SEE MORE:
DNA and prayers: Israelis desperate for word on missing kin from Hamas attack
MIDDLE EAST UPDATES | ANC calls for peace in the Gaza Strip
WATCH | Trance music festival attacked by Hamas, leaving 260 dead
INSIGHT | How Israel was duped as Hamas planned devastating assault
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos