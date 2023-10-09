World

Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until safety conditions improve

09 October 2023 - 07:13 By Douglas Gillison, Sophie Yu, Farah Master and Joyce Lee and Brenda Goh
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Israeli security at the site of a battle in Sderot, southern Israel, after a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip on October 8 2023.
Israeli security at the site of a battle in Sderot, southern Israel, after a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip on October 8 2023.
Image: RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters

Several international air carriers have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel, saying they were waiting for safety conditions to improve before resuming.

Fighters from the Islamist group killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens in Saturday's attacks, which were the deadliest such incursion since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, prompting Israel to retaliate by pounding the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

On Sunday, US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

The US airlines normally run direct services from major cities such as New York, Chicago, Washington DC and Miami.

United said it had run two scheduled flights to the USs from Israel late on Saturday and early on Sunday but had suspended services "until conditions allow them to resume".

Israel, Hezbollah exchange artillery, rocket fire

Israel and Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah exchanged artillery and rocket fire on Sunday after the deadliest attack in years by Palestinian ...
News
21 hours ago

Delta representatives said flights "have been canceled into this week" while they monitor the situation to make necessary schedule changes.

Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday, citing the security situation in Israel.

It also operates flights between Beijing and Tel Aviv and the southern tech hub of Shenzhen and Tel Aviv. The airline said it would adjust future flight plans depending on the situation.

Cathay Pacific, which said it cancelled its flight between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv on Tuesday, will provide updates about the next flight on Thursday.

Korean Air said it cancelled its Monday flight between the port city of Incheon and Tel Aviv and expects future flights to be irregular.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

‘We were so unprepared’: South Africans in Israel describe tension of weekend attacks

The department of international relations and cooperation has called for an immediate cessation of violence.
News
17 hours ago

Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said it had "detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon ...
News
1 day ago

Israel pounds Gaza after deadly Hamas raid as conflict threatens to spiral

Israel awoke in shock on Sunday after Hamas fighters killed hundreds of Israelis and abducted an unknown number of captives into Gaza, setting off a ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Hoodie suspect looks like you' -defence in Meyiwa trial tells cop witness South Africa
  2. Germany’s Hamburg airport halts flights after threat to plane from Iran World
  3. Gold Fields appoints Mike Fraser as CEO Business
  4. 'Qatar leading talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli ... World
  5. POLL | Should pastors have guns to protect congregants against robbers? South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church