World

Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case

10 October 2023 - 08:30 By Trevor Hunnicutt
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President Joe Biden was interviewed as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents by Sspecial Ccounsel Robert Hur, the White House counsel's office said on Monday..
President Joe Biden was interviewed as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents by Sspecial Ccounsel Robert Hur, the White House counsel's office said on Monday..
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Joe Biden was interviewed as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents by special counsel Robert Hur, the White House counsel's office said on Monday.

The Democratic president's interview was voluntary and conducted over two days, concluding on Monday, said Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel's office.

US attorney-general Merrick Garland in January named Hur as special counsel to look into the improper storage of classified documents at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and at a Washington think-tank office set up for Biden after his 2009-2017 vice presidency.

Such special counsels are appointed to handle sensitive cases — usually involving political figures or allegations of serious wrongdoing by the government — and have more independence than is usually afforded to federal investigators to decide whether to bring charges.

Hur's interviews with Biden suggest the investigation, which has proceeded quietly, may have advanced to its final stages. Biden has said he was surprised by the discovery of classified materials and expected it would eventually be deemed inconsequential. His team said they have co-operated with the investigation.

“As we have said from the beginning, the president and the White House are co-operating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” Sams said in a statement.

The White House declined to comment further, referring questions to the justice department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A wider-ranging inquiry into handling of classified documents has been directed at Biden's main Republican potential rival for the 2024 elections, Republican former president Donald Trump.

Trump was criminally indicted in that case, one of several legal cases against the former president, with the federal documents case in Miami set to go to trial in May. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Reuters

READ MORE

Biden offers Israel support, faces criticism on Iran at home after Hamas attack

US President Joe Biden offered Israel on Saturday “all appropriate means of support” after a deadly attack from Palestinian militant group Hamas and ...
News
1 day ago

Biden’s dog kicked out of the White House after 11 biting incidents

US President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog Commander has become the second "first dog" to be removed from the White House compound after reported ...
News
4 days ago

Donald Trump found liable for fraud in New York civil case

A New York judge found Donald Trump and his family business fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and other assets, in a major defeat for ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. BHEKISISA WATCH | Activist says more is needed to help HIV patients' mental ... South Africa
  2. UK's Rwanda migrant plan under scrutiny at highest court Africa
  3. Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case World
  4. Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel strikes civilians World
  5. Desmond Tutu's modest car reminds South Africans of his values South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church