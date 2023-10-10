World

Iran's Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel

10 October 2023 - 10:26 By Parisa Hafezi
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Image: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

Iran's top authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Tehran had not been involved in the Hamas group's weekend attack on Israel, but he hailed what he called Israel's “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.

In his first televised speech since the attack, Khamenei said “we kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime”.

