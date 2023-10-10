Israel and Palestinian war: What you need to know right now

Israel says it has regained control of the Gaza border and is planting mines in areas where Hamas militants toppled the barrier after another night of air raids on the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for the weekend assault.
CONFLICT
Israel has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists, is blockading Gaza and may be planning a ground assault.
Israeli TV channels say Hamas fighters killed some 900 people in their unprecedented weekend attack including 260 at a desert music festival. Gaza's health ministry puts the Palestinian death toll at 687 in retaliatory strikes.
Hamas said it would execute an Israeli captive for every civilian house bombed without warning and will not negotiate over hostages “under fire”.
With Israel on a war footing, a cabinet member from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party said it could set up a national unity government within hours.
Israeli shelling on Lebanon killed at least three Hezbollah militants, the group said.
Various nations have reported citizens perished and abducted by Hamas. Thailand said 18 had died, Argentina 15, the US 11. More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing, the BBC reported.
GLOBAL REACTION AND DIPLOMACY
The US, which already provides Israel with $3.8bn (R72.84bn) in military assistance each year, is giving extra security help but has no intention of sending troops, officials said.
The EU backtracked in disarray on an announcement that aid to Palestinians had been suspended.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Moscow.
Qatari mediators have held calls to try to negotiate freedom for Israeli women and children seized by Hamas in exchange for 36 Palestinian women and children in Israel's prisons, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters. An Israeli official said no negotiations were under way.
The US has warned Hamas backer Iran not to get involved in the conflict.
Amid strong opinions and protests around the world, Harvard University alumni denounced a pro-Palestinian statement from students blaming Israel's “apartheid regime” and “decades of occupation” for the explosion of violence. Canadian authorities condemned pro-Hamas demonstrations as a glorification of violence. Australian police were investigating apparent anti-Semitic chants at a protest.
INSIGHT
Hamas waged a campaign of deception to pull off its stunning attack.
US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu, uncomfortable allies in the best of times, will put their relationship to the test.
MARKETS AND BUSINESS
Oil prices eased after jumping more than 4% in the previous session, gold gained and the safe-haven US dollar edged up against the euro.
Tech companies operating in Israel were expected to fortify security.
Major international air carriers suspended or reined in flights to or from Tel Aviv.
QUOTES
“We don't have safety or security. What's this life? This is not a life” — Gaza resident Salah Hanouneh, 73.
“We will reach them (Hamas) everywhere,” Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari.
Reuters
