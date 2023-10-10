World

Miners being evacuated after fire at Evraz-owned mine in Russia

10 October 2023 - 10:51 By Alexander Marrow
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The fire is not in the mine itself, but associated with a “surface fan”, it said.
The fire is not in the mine itself, but associated with a “surface fan”, it said.
Image: 123RF/ jovannig

Miners were being evacuated from a coal mine owned by Russian steel producer Evraz in the Kemerovo region after a fire broke out, local emergency services said on Tuesday.

“Evacuation of the miners is being carried out,” the Kemerovo emergency services said, reporting that a degassing box had caught fire on the surface.

“There was a report of a fire on the territory of the Yerunakovskaya mine, the mine was stopped, the workers are independently rising to the surface,” Interfax quoted emergency services as saying earlier.

Evraz and mine operator Raspadskaya did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Interfax quoted a Raspadskaya spokesperson as saying that the fire would not affect operations.

The fire is not in the mine itself, but associated with a “surface fan”, it said.

“There is no open fire, but people are being taken out according to regulations,” Interfax quoted the spokesperson as saying.

There were more than 250 miners in the mine at the time of the fire, Interfax reported.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. High court hears case to evict homeless people from public spaces in Cape Town ... South Africa
  2. NGOs should publicly declare funding as legal bids stall energy projects: ... Business
  3. Man found shot dead in back seat of BMW north of Durban South Africa
  4. Moroccan pharmaceutical firm Sothema mulls east African plant Africa
  5. Go direct for car extras, check warranty date and tracking contracts explained Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church