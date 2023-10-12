World

EU leads more than R20bn commitment to eradicate polio

12 October 2023 - 11:58 By Julia Payne and Jennifer Rigby
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The EU with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Investment Bank have announced a new financing package of more than €1bn (R20bn) to eradicate polio.
The EU with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Investment Bank have announced a new financing package of more than €1bn (R20bn) to eradicate polio.
Image: 123RF/Tobias Arhelger / File photo

The EU with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Investment Bank have announced a new financing package of more than €1bn (R20bn) to eradicate polio, the EU and the foundation said on Wednesday.

Cases of polio have declined by 99% since the 1990s thanks chiefly to mass vaccination campaigns worldwide.

However, eradicating the disease completely has proven more challenging. The wild form of polio is now only endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the vaccine-derived strain is more widespread.

Vaccine-derived polio can occur when children are immunised with a vaccine containing a weakened version of the live virus. They are protected, but the weakened virus excreted by these children can spread and mutate among an unvaccinated population, becoming harmful.

Both forms of the disease are often asymptomatic, but in rare cases can paralyse and kill children.

“Humanity has only eradicated a single disease: small pox. And that was more than 50 years ago. Today, we are on the verge of ending another: wild polio virus. The virus that once paralysed 7,000 children every week has only paralysed nine people this year,” Bill Gates told reporters at a press conference.

“But while polio is nearly gone, there are also another 280 children who have been struck by a different polio variant.”

The financing package is expected to reach €1.1bn (R22bn) as part of Europe's Global Gateway investment strategy. Unicef and the World Health Organisation will be the implementing partners.

Reuters

MORE:

More bumps in the road to wiping out polio

The global effort to end polio is likely to miss two key targets this year on the path towards defeating the virus, according to an independent ...
News
2 weeks ago

Parents dream of seeing toddler walk again after virus attacked his spine

“All I want is for my son to run into my arms again!”
News
8 months ago

Are measles, mumps and diphtheria outbreaks harbingers of worse to come?

Experts have been warning about the potential for an outbreak of vaccine-preventable diseases among children due to declining immunisation rates ...
News
4 months ago

BHEKISISA | How SA’s mRNA hub is teaching the world about preparing for the next pandemic

Political leaders gathering at the UN's first high-level discussion on pandemic preparedness in New York will on Thursday have one more chance to put ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Update: Fire at SABC's radio park building extinguished South Africa
  2. Visiting doctor goes missing from medical seminar in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Senior Samwu official implicated in arson attacks in Tshwane South Africa
  4. WATCH | Pakistani, cops, immigration officials in cahoots in Fordsburg, says ... South Africa
  5. Guatemalan jailed for killing US girlfriend at Camps Bay hotel granted leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...