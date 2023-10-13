World

Israel's call to move Gaza civilians 'horrendous' — UN agency

13 October 2023 - 12:52 By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
An Israeli soldier steps over personal belongings near a home, following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, October 13, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency on Friday described Israel's call to move more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza in 24 hours as “horrendous” and said the enclave was rapidly becoming a “hell hole”.

“The call from the Israelis Forces to move more than 1 million civilians living in northern Gaza within 24 hours is horrendous,” Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said in a statement.

“The scale and speed of the unfolding humanitarian crisis is bone-chilling. Gaza is fast becoming a hell hole and is on the brink of collapse.”

