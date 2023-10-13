The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency on Friday described Israel's call to move more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza in 24 hours as “horrendous” and said the enclave was rapidly becoming a “hell hole”.
“The call from the Israelis Forces to move more than 1 million civilians living in northern Gaza within 24 hours is horrendous,” Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said in a statement.
“The scale and speed of the unfolding humanitarian crisis is bone-chilling. Gaza is fast becoming a hell hole and is on the brink of collapse.”
Reuters
Israel's call to move Gaza civilians 'horrendous' — UN agency
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency on Friday described Israel's call to move more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza in 24 hours as “horrendous” and said the enclave was rapidly becoming a “hell hole”.
“The call from the Israelis Forces to move more than 1 million civilians living in northern Gaza within 24 hours is horrendous,” Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said in a statement.
“The scale and speed of the unfolding humanitarian crisis is bone-chilling. Gaza is fast becoming a hell hole and is on the brink of collapse.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
More than 400,000 people displaced in Gaza, says UN as it appeals for $300m
UN agency warns food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza
Eleven UN workers killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza
PATRICK BULGER | Gaza revisited: Israel’s harvest of hatred
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos