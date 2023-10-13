Japan condemns Hamas’ ‘terror attacks’, supports Israel’s right to defend itself

Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa told her Israeli counterpart on Thursday the “terror attacks” by Hamas cannot be justified for any reason, and that Tokyo resolutely condemns the conduct, the Japanese foreign ministry said.
Kamikawa told Eli Cohen in their phone call that Israel had the right to defend itself and its people under international law.
After initially referring to Hamas as Palestinian militants and avoiding the term “terrorism”, Japan joined other Group of Seven nations in condemning the weekend attacks in Israel as “terrorist acts”.
At a press conference in Tokyo, the local representative of Palestine's permanent mission spoke out against the West's support of Israel but said Japan could continue to play a neutral role.
“It is really pathetic that we hear many voices from the West, leaders unfortunately, who call on Israel to bombard Gaza more,” Waleed Siam said.
“The violence has to stop on both sides.”
The Japanese government arranged a charter flight departing from Tel Aviv on Saturday for its citizens wishing to leave Israel, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Friday.
