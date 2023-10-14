World

More aid flights arrive in Egypt's Sinai, awaiting passage to Gaza

14 October 2023 - 14:50 By Yusri Mohamed
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man works near a truck carrying humanitarian aid to Palestine on a desert road (Cairo - Ismailia) on the way to the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cairo, Egypt, October 14, 2023.
A man works near a truck carrying humanitarian aid to Palestine on a desert road (Cairo - Ismailia) on the way to the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cairo, Egypt, October 14, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

New aid flights arrived on Saturday in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula where relief materials are being held until safe delivery into the nearby Gaza Strip can be secured, an official from the Red Crescent and an aid volunteer said.

Egypt says its side of the Rafah crossing that connects Sinai with the Gaza Strip remains open, though traffic has been halted for several days because of Israeli bombardments on the Palestinian side of the border.

A senior US state department official said the US had been working with Egypt, Israel and Qatar to open the crossing on Saturday.

Washington had been in contact with Palestinian-Americans inside Gaza, some of whom expressed a wish to leave via Rafah, but it was unclear if Palestinian Islamist group Hamas would allow access to the crossing, the official said.

Egyptian security forces have been reinforcing security on their side of the border, including moving concrete barriers, but reports that they were sealing off the crossing were incorrect, one Egyptian security source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The crossing is the main exit point for the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million residents that is not controlled by Israel. Israel and Egypt have upheld a blockade on the enclave, controlling the movement of goods and people since Hamas took control in 2007.

Israel's military spokesperson said on Saturday that the border remains closed and any crossing to Egypt needed to be co-ordinated with Israel.

Two aid flights, including one from Turkey, arrived at Sinai's Al Arish airport, about 45km from the Gaza border, bringing the total number of planes that have arrived this week carrying humanitarian relief for Gaza to at least five, the Red Cross official and the aid volunteer said.

The World Health Organisation said a plane carrying trauma medicines and health supplies had landed.

“Every hour these supplies remain on the Egyptian side of the border, more girls and boys, women and men, especially those vulnerable or disabled, will die,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

There is alarm in Egypt over the prospect that residents in Gaza could be displaced by Israel's siege and bombardment of the territory, launched in retaliation for the devastating incursion by Hamas militants.

Like other Arab states, it has said that Palestinians should stay on their lands as the war escalates, and that it is working to secure delivery of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Reuters 

READ MORE

More than 400,000 people displaced in Gaza, says UN as it appeals for $300m

More than 400,000 people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip and more than 20 aid workers have been killed since the start of Israel's ...
News
1 day ago

UN agency warns food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Programme warned on Monday that crucial supplies were running dangerously low in the Gaza Strip after Israel imposed a ...
News
1 day ago

Israel calls for civilians to leave Gaza City as ‘significant operation’ looms

Israel's military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1-million people, to relocate south within 24 hours as it amassed tanks ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. As Israel bombards Gaza, bakeries run out of bread, water runs low World
  2. More aid flights arrive in Egypt's Sinai, awaiting passage to Gaza World
  3. Grieving and on edge, US Jews, Muslims seek solace as Hamas-Israel war rages World
  4. Egypt delivers drones to Sudan's military Africa
  5. Polish police cordon off Warsaw square due to bomb threat World

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...