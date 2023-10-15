Gaza braces for Israeli ground assault, fears of conflict spreading grow

Israeli troops prepared on Sunday for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip as the country hit back for an unprecedented assault on its territory, and Iran warned of “far-reaching consequences” if Israel's bombardment was not stopped.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the militant group Hamas in retaliation for a rampage by its fighters in Israeli towns eight days ago in which its militants shot men, women and children and seized hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history.

Some 1,300 people were killed in the unexpected onslaught, which shook the country with horrifying mobile phone video footage and reports from medical and emergency services of atrocities in the overrun towns and kibbutzes.

Israel responded by subjecting Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the small enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege and destroying much of its infrastructure.

The expected ground assault had not begun by the early hours of Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh soon after 7:30am (0430 GMT), a US official said, as he works with regional allies to prevent the war from spiralling into a bigger conflict, and help win release of the hostages.