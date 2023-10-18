World

Pakistan completes projects worth $25bn under CPEC

18 October 2023 - 12:01 By Asif Shahzad
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The CPEC is a flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative, with more than $65 billion pledged for road, rail and other infrastructure developments in the South Asian nation of 241 million people.
The CPEC is a flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative, with more than $65 billion pledged for road, rail and other infrastructure developments in the South Asian nation of 241 million people.
Image: 123RF/butenkow

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that his country has completed more than 50 projects worth $25 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Kakar was speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The CPEC is a flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative, with more than $65 billion pledged for road, rail and other infrastructure developments in the South Asian nation of 241 million people.

“We have completed over 50 projects worth $25 billion under the CPEC,” Kakar said, adding that a very significant airport at the southern Gwadar port, which is being built with Chinese money as part of the CPEC, will soon be inaugurated.

Clean energy projects were expected to be completed in the next four to five years under the CPEC, he said.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. South African and Briton killed in Uganda were newlyweds, on their honeymoon Africa
  2. Ramaphosa knew royal family had not identified next king but announced Misuzulu ... South Africa
  3. Vodacom fined R1m for 'unconscionable conduct' Consumer Live
  4. No service interruptions at key entities says government as PSA embarks on ... South Africa
  5. Job training for out-of-work men in Western Cape: Applications open South Africa

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink shuts down 'unhygienic' spaza shops selling food