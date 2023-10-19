World

China willing to strengthen co-ordination with Egypt, Arab countries on Israel conflict

19 October 2023 - 09:03 By Liz Lee
China appreciates Egypt's role in cooling the situation, and stressed that the most urgent task is for a ceasefire and stopping the war as soon as possible, President Xi Jinping said in talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Thursday morning.
Image: KYODO NEWS/Suo Takekuma/Pool

China supports Egypt's efforts to open humanitarian corridors, and is willing to strengthen co-ordination with Egypt and Arab countries to promote an early, comprehensive and lasting solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

Xi also said China is willing to work with Egypt to strengthen co-operation in infrastructure, agricultural technology, and renewable energy while expanding high-quality imports from Egypt.

