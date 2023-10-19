Bangladeshi Muslim activists protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 19, 2023. Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An Israeli strike killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family in their house, a Hamas-aligned news agency said on Thursday.
Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas leader and family members - Hamas media
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An Israeli strike killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family in their house, a Hamas-aligned news agency said on Thursday.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israel military says no evidence of direct hit on Gaza hospital
Biden heads to Israel after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds
UN chief 'horrified' by Gaza hospital blast that killed hundreds
UK's Sunak visits Israel, will warn against Gaza war escalation
Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos