World

Israeli air strike kills senior Hamas leader and family members - Hamas media

19 October 2023 - 12:55 By Nidal Al-Mughrabi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bangladeshi Muslim activists protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 19, 2023.
Bangladeshi Muslim activists protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 19, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

An Israeli strike killed the head of the Hamas-led national security forces, Jehad Mheisen, and members of his family in their house, a Hamas-aligned news agency said on Thursday.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Israel military says no evidence of direct hit on Gaza hospital

Israel's military on Wednesday it had seen no evidence of a direct hit on a hospital in the Gaza Strip the day before, where hundreds of Palestinians ...
News
1 day ago

Biden heads to Israel after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds

A strike on a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, deepening tensions in the Middle East and raising the stakes for US President Joe Biden ...
News
1 day ago

UN chief 'horrified' by Gaza hospital blast that killed hundreds

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was "horrified" by hundreds of people killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, ...
News
1 day ago

UK's Sunak visits Israel, will warn against Gaza war escalation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel on Thursday to demonstrate solidarity with a country reeling from an October 7 rampage by Hamas ...
News
6 hours ago

Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned

Turkish protesters clashed with police overnight in angry demonstrations following a blast that killed hundreds of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital, ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Suspect bust for alleged possession of R19m in counterfeit money South Africa
  2. Tshwane removes ghost workers from payroll, saves R2m a month South Africa
  3. Four to appear in court over R900k 'housing fraud' in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Caledonia explores funding options to build Zimbabwe’s biggest gold mine Africa
  5. KZN man admits to killing two women on Women's Day after they 'made him angry' South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...