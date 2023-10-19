Cure also refuses to place his hands behind his back after repeated commands from the officer. The standoff results in Cure being tasered in the back before turning around and wrestling with the officer. The two fight as the officer uses a baton to get Cure off him.
WATCH | Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot dead
Image: Supplied
A dashcam video released by the Camden County police department in the US state of Georgia shows the moments leading up to the killing of a man who had been exonerated after serving 16 years for an armed robbery conviction.
Leonard Cure was fatally shot by a Georgia sheriff's deputy after being stopped for reportedly driving 160km/h in a 112km/h speed limit zone.
In the video, the officer orders Cure to get out of the vehicle and get behind the vehicle. Cure responds with, “I ain't doing s**t.”
Cure also refuses to place his hands behind his back after repeated commands from the officer. The standoff results in Cure being tasered in the back before turning around and wrestling with the officer. The two fight as the officer uses a baton to get Cure off him.
But Cure gets the upper hand, pushing the officer's head back and saying, “Yeah, b***h”. The officer then pulls his gun from his holster and shoots Cure in the side, instantly dropping him to the ground. He later dies from the wound.
The officer pulled over Cure on Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Camden near the Florida border.
The encounter took place about 20 years to the day after Cure was arrested on charges of armed robbery and assault at a Walgreens store in Dania Beach, Florida.
A year later a jury found Cure guilty and he was sentenced to life in prison, but a judge overturned the convictions in 2020 after a review panel exonerated him.
In Monday's incident the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deputy had told Cure he was under arrest but Cure failed to comply with the officer's requests and assaulted him. Before shooting, the deputy used a taser and a baton in an effort to subdue Cure, the agency said. Paramedics treated Cure but he died.
