Liverpool striker Mo Salah released a video on his social media accounts, making his first comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict that has escalated since Hamas launched its deadly attack on October 7. Salah has faced fierce criticism in his native Egypt for staying silent on the issue for more than a week.
“It's not easy to speak in a time like this, there has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality. All lives are sacred and must be protected,” Salah said.
“The massacres need to stop; families are being torn apart. What's clear is humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions.”
It comes as US President Joe Biden said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed to open the Rafah crossing from Egypt to Gaza to allow about 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the enclave, where people are short of food, water, fuel and other essentials after Israel expanded a blockade and began air strikes 12 days ago.
The Israeli government said on Wednesday Israel will not stop aid entering Gaza from Egypt but supplies will not be allowed to reach Hamas.
WATCH | Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking brutality’ in Middle East
