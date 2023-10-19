World

WATCH | Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking brutality’ in Middle East

19 October 2023 - 09:20 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Liverpool striker Mo Salah released a video on his social media accounts, making his first comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict that has escalated since Hamas launched its deadly attack on October 7. Salah has faced fierce criticism in his native Egypt for staying silent on the issue for more than a week.

“It's not easy to speak in a time like this, there has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality. All lives are sacred and must be protected,” Salah said.

“The massacres need to stop; families are being torn apart. What's clear is humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions.”

It comes as US President Joe Biden said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed to open the Rafah crossing from Egypt to Gaza to allow about 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the enclave, where people are short of food, water, fuel and other essentials after Israel expanded a blockade and began air strikes 12 days ago.

The Israeli government said on Wednesday Israel will not stop aid entering Gaza from Egypt but supplies will not be allowed to reach Hamas.

MORE:

EU migration ministers address militant Islamist attacks, risks from Israel-Hamas war

The EU's migration ministers meet on Thursday to discuss improving security in the bloc after deadly attacks in France and Belgium, as well as ...
News
1 hour ago

Biden heads to Israel after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds

A strike on a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, deepening tensions in the Middle East and raising the stakes for US President Joe Biden ...
News
1 day ago

Lawmakers urge White House to crackdown on Hamas use of crypto after Israel attack

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to swiftly crack down on the use of cryptocurrencies by Hamas and its affiliates ...
News
21 hours ago

China willing to strengthen co-ordination with Egypt, Arab countries on Israel conflict

China supports Egypt's efforts to open humanitarian corridors, and is willing to strengthen coordination with Egypt and Arab countries to promote an ...
News
36 minutes ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking ... World
  2. UK's Sunak visits Israel, will warn against Gaza war escalation World
  3. Snappy surprise for KZN cops when 3.3-metre croc pays them a visit South Africa
  4. China willing to strengthen co-ordination with Egypt, Arab countries on Israel ... World
  5. Radio Free Europe says Russia detains US journalist with dual citizenship World

Latest Videos

'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...
Mo Salah speaks out against ‘too much violence, heartbreaking brutality’