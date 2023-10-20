World

China ready to liaise with Russia on Mideast crisis

20 October 2023 - 08:12 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on October 16 2023.
Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on October 16 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen/ File photo

China is ready to maintain communication and co-ordination with Russia to cool down the Israel-Palestinian conflict, its Middle East special envoy said after meeting with his Russian counterpart this week, Chinese state media reported.

China and Russia share the same position on the Palestinian issue, Zhai Jun was quoted saying after meeting with Russia's special representative for Middle East and African countries in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

“The fundamental reason for the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is that the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people have not been guaranteed,” Zhai said.

He said China is saddened by the number of civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis, and is ready to play a “positive role in the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli peace talks”, as well as the “genuine implementation” of the two-state solution.

Zhai, who met with the Arab League representatives last Saturday and Israel's ambassador to China on Tuesday, has said that China has no “selfish” interests on the Palestinian issue.

Both envoys also exchanged views on Syria during meeting but did not elaborate.

Russia said on Thursday it was closely co-ordinating its policy in the Middle East and North Africa with China, for the Israel conflict as well as other crises in those regions.

Reuters

READ MORE:

TOM EATON | Who benefits from Palestine-Israel conflict bloodshed?

It seems Israel and Hamas are involved in a proxy war
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Israel military says no evidence of direct hit on Gaza hospital

Israel's military on Wednesday it had seen no evidence of a direct hit on a hospital in the Gaza Strip the day before, where hundreds of Palestinians ...
News
2 days ago

UK's Sunak visits Israel, will warn against Gaza war escalation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel on Thursday to demonstrate solidarity with a country reeling from an October 7 rampage by Hamas ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa trial: Court rules on admissibility of recording of alleged ... South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Water challenges update in the City of Johannesburg South Africa
  3. South Africa's climate grant funding from rich nations doubles to $676m South Africa
  4. Zulu princes in hospital after crash on their way to KZN from Pretoria South Africa
  5. Nervous food delivery biker’s ‘dagga delivery’ goes awry in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...