The images shared also included the cover of the book, which showed Chongzhen's name overlaid with a red noose. Two other blurbs on the cover read “paranoid and mercurial” and “understanding how Emperor Chongzhen drove himself to a dead end”.
The book is unavailable online.
Searches for the title on Weibo yielded no results. The name of the author, Chen Wutong, who died earlier this year, were also censored on Weibo.
The book, published on September 1, was a reprint of a 2016 text that had a different cover and title.
The publisher did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment.
China heavily censors content for any material that may not be compliant with its policies or is deemed potentially divisive or critical of its policies or leaders.
In the recently released book on Tesla CEO Elon Musk written by Walter Isaacson, phrases such as “this is fascism”, that could be perceived as critical of China's recent zero Covid-19 policies championed by Xi, were obscured in white.
In the past pictures of Winnie the Pooh, an internet meme that played on Xi's supposed likeness to the rotund cartoon bear, have also been scrubbed from the Chinese internet.
Book critical of Ming emperor recalled after drawing online comparisons with Xi
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
A reprint of a book attributing the end of the Ming dynasty 400 years ago to the ineptitude of a Chinese emperor was pulled off the shelves last week in an apparent purge of a title that had drawn now-censored online comparisons with President Xi Jinping.
The book Chongzhen: The Diligent Emperor of a Fallen Dynasty was recalled on October 16, according to an online notice by its publisher Dook Media Group due to “printing problems”. Reuters could not immediately verify the notice.
Censors have also scrubbed all screenshots of comments circulating online that likened the emperor to Xi, who began a precedent-breaking third term as president this year.
Chongzhen, whose reign ended with his suicide in 1644, was noted by historians for his diligence as much as his paranoia, including the constant questioning of his subjects' loyalty.
Several Chinese readers shared images of the book cover on their Weibo social media accounts, including words in bold critical of the emperor such as “Bad moves one after another, the more diligent (Chongzhen was), the more the kingdom died”.
WATCH | Putin visits 'dear friend' Xi in show of no-limits partnership
The images shared also included the cover of the book, which showed Chongzhen's name overlaid with a red noose. Two other blurbs on the cover read “paranoid and mercurial” and “understanding how Emperor Chongzhen drove himself to a dead end”.
The book is unavailable online.
Searches for the title on Weibo yielded no results. The name of the author, Chen Wutong, who died earlier this year, were also censored on Weibo.
The book, published on September 1, was a reprint of a 2016 text that had a different cover and title.
The publisher did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment.
China heavily censors content for any material that may not be compliant with its policies or is deemed potentially divisive or critical of its policies or leaders.
In the recently released book on Tesla CEO Elon Musk written by Walter Isaacson, phrases such as “this is fascism”, that could be perceived as critical of China's recent zero Covid-19 policies championed by Xi, were obscured in white.
In the past pictures of Winnie the Pooh, an internet meme that played on Xi's supposed likeness to the rotund cartoon bear, have also been scrubbed from the Chinese internet.
READ MORE:
China willing to strengthen co-ordination with Egypt, Arab countries on Israel conflict
China awards Cele medal after successful Brics summit and Chinese state visit
Chinese spy agency suggests that a Biden-Xi meeting hinges on 'sincerity'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos