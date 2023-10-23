The Kremlin said on Monday it agreed with US President Joe Biden about the need to build a "new world order", but it disagreed the US was capable of building it.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the US was talking about an "American-centric" world order that would not exist in future.
The exchange was emblematic of a contest, playing out against the background of the Ukraine and Gaza wars, in which Russia is trying to persuade developing countries to join it in building a new world free of Us "hegemony".
In a speech on Friday Biden said the order that had worked well for 50 years after World War 2 had "sort of run out of steam" and a new one was needed.
He said Americans had "an opportunity to do things, if we're bold enough and have enough confidence in ourselves, to unite the world in ways that it never has been".
Kremlin says US can’t build ‘new world order’ Biden spoke about
Peskov said Moscow was in rare agreement with Biden about the need for a new order that, in his words, would be "free from the concentration of all mechanisms of world governance in the hands of one state".
But he said Russia disagreed with Biden about the capacity of the US to build such a system.
"In this part we disagree because the US. No matter what world order they talk about, they mean an American-centric world order, that is a world that revolves around the US. It won't be that way any longer."
