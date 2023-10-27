World

Eight more aid trucks expected to cross into Gaza on Friday — UN official

27 October 2023 - 10:52 By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Emma Farge
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on October 27, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on October 27, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Image: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Another eight trucks carrying food, medicine and water are expected to cross into the Gaza Strip on Friday, a senior United Nations official said, as a combination of technical, political and security issues were hindering deliveries.

“We have got in about 74 trucks. We're expecting another eight or so today,” Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters in Geneva. Hastings said detailed negotiations were taking place with Israel in a bid to secure more humanitarian crossings in the densely populated enclave, which has been hit by unrelenting air strikes that have killed thousands in response to surprise attacks by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7.

“In addition to the technical issues and the security issues, there are political issues as well,” Hastings said. “And there's a certain amount of pressure on the government of Israel in terms of its domestic politics.”

There is still no agreement to get fuel into Gaza, and the UN Palestinian refugee agency has said the absence of fuel was jeopardising life-saving humanitarian operations there.

Officials are also grappling with the issue of deciding how to distribute the scant aid.

“We are aware of the 1,000 patients that require dialysis and over 100 children and babies that are in incubators, so we do our best to try to make the prioritisation in accordance with the greatest needs,” Hastings said.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SCA decides to hear Magudumana's appeal on her extradition to SA South Africa
  2. City of Tshwane ordered to pay back wages it deducted from 'striking' workers ... South Africa
  3. DStv announces Rugby World Cup final subscription special Rugby
  4. 2023 matric exams: key dates South Africa
  5. UFS lecturer exonerated of racism claim after university investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...